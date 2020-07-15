The search for a Dunedin fisherman who went missing on Lake Wakatipu at the weekend is continuing.

Martin Peter Suttie, 37, had been fishing near the shore, near Glenorchy, and was reported missing about 3.20pm on Sunday.

Martin Suttie has been missing for several days after fishing on Lake Wakatipu.

A team of 10 dive specialists from the HMNZS Matataua arrived in Queenstown last night to assist with the search.

A Navy spokesperson said they would use remote operated and autonomous underwater vehicles today.

Searchers check the shore of Lake Wakatipu. Photo / James Allan

They are working with the Police National Dive Squad, which has been in the resort town since Monday.