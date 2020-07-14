Neighbours say screams were heard last night when a Christchurch home went up in flames.

Two people have died after a house fire in Burwood, Christchurch overnight.

It is understood they were both children.

A Vivian St resident told NZME screams could be heard last night.

Advertisement

The unnamed neighbour said it was just "devastating".

"We just heard screaming and then just all the flames, we just tried to get the hose out to try and help."

Fire and Emergency southern fire shift manager Jill Higgison said emergency services received multiple calls about the fire on Vivian St in Burwood just before 10.45pm.

Three fire crews arrived to find the single-storey home well ablaze.

Higgison said some occupants inside at the time were able to escape the blaze but two people were unable to be rescued. She couldn't confirm their ages.

Police confirmed two people had died in the blaze.

One fire crew has remained at the scene overnight to monitor hot spots, and a fire investigator was due at the scene this morning.

One Vivian St resident says they heard fire engines and sirens last night.