New National Party leader Judith Collins is already targeting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - and ensuring she won't get away with any "nonsense" - but one of her first priorities last night was to take stock after one of the most extraordinary days in New Zealand politics.

"I think it might be time for a drink," said Collins, as she concluded her first press conference as National leader, a few seconds before 10pm on Tueday.

It ended a bruising day for the party, in which Todd Muller quit as leader at 7.30am, MPs made their way to Wellington for an emergency caucus meeting, and Collins emerged victorious as the leader after the contested leadership race against Mark Mitchell.

National MPs took two hours late last night to decide she should be their new leader, with Gerry Brownlee elected as her deputy.

It was the "third time lucky", said Collins - this was was her third run at the leadership.

The National Party hasn't had a female leader for 19 years, with Collins the second woman to have the job after Jenny Shipley.

Collins last night said she would unite her caucus after their second leadership change in less than two months.

"I think it's really important we all have a common goal and the common goal is to get rid of the current government and put in place a far better government focused on the people of this country," she said at a press conference and standing in front of her caucus.

About her taking on Ardern as her adversary, Collins said she'd always respected the Prime Minister and thought her party had underestimated her for years.

It was all smiles last night as Gerry Brownlee and Judith Collins became the new National Party leadership team. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"I think it's important to give credit where it's due.

"But at the same time there is no chance at all that I'm going to let Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern get away with any nonsense when it comes to the economy and doing her job.

"We will hold her to account."

Shell-shocked MPs rushed back to Wellington's corridors of power from far corners of the country for their 7pm meeting to vote on who should be their new leader.

Just 53 days in the job after rolling Bridges in a coup, Muller called it quits in a shock announcement early yesterday - 10 weeks out from the election - citing the toll it had taken on his health.

Even MPs close to Muller were blindsided by the development, saying they had not realised he was struggling to that extent.

Muller's exit left the caucus to elect its fourth leader in three years - and to try to rebuild yet again.

Last week Muller and the National Party came under intense scrutiny in the fallout from the Covid-19 patient data leak scandal.

The pressure came to a head when Muller was asked if health spokesman Michael Woodhouse was also sent sensitive data and said "no" - but it was revealed the next day he already knew Woodhouse had received such data.

He faced fierce questioning about whether that was a lie by omission - which he rejected.

Todd Muller quit as National Party leader in a shock announcement yesterday, saying the role had taken its toll. Photo / Andrew Warner

Muller's resignation caught almost all of his MPs off-guard when they were told on a conference call yesterday morning.

Muller's statement went out at 7.30am as an emergency caucus meeting to advise MPs began.

"The role has taken a heavy toll on me personally, and on my family, and this has become untenable from a health perspective," Muller said in the statement.

It had become clear he wasn't the best person to be the Leader of the Opposition and "it was more important than ever" the National Party had someone who was comfortable in the role of leader, he said.

Collins was one of the few given an advanced warning about his decision.

Simon Bridges played coy about whether he was hoping to be reinstated as leader after Todd Muller's shock resignation. Photo / Pool

Last night, the new National leader said she was "devastated" for Muller and said she found him a "wonderful" person to work with so he would be welcomed back when he felt ready.

"I was just flabbergasted."

In her press conference Collins said voters could expect some "strong messages" after becoming "a bit discombobulated in the last day or so and they need to know we're back on track".

Collins said there wouldn't be much change in their policy but there would be a slight reshuffle to acknowledge her and Brownlee rising in the ranks.

She confirmed Paul Goldsmith would stay as finance spokesman but was less certain about Michael Woodhouse as health spokesman. Along with Hamish Walker, Woodhouse has been caught up in the Michelle Boag leak of Covid-19 patient details.

Judith Collins has run for the National Party leadership twice before and kept her cards to herself about whether she'd make a third attempt. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Muller's deputy Nikki Kaye - who was acting leader yesterday before Collins was voted in - said her thoughts were with Muller.

"The important thing is we have compassion for Todd at this time while we work through what has been a very difficult time."

Senior National MP Mark Mitchell is understood to be interested in the deputy leadership. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Muller's sudden resignation came on the morning he was due to give a big infrastructure speech in Auckland. He had not attended the party's northern regional conference at the weekend, and on Monday he had cancelled media interviews in Auckland saying he was sick.

His office said Muller had caught a stomach bug from one of his children.

Muller challenged Bridges in May after National's polling crumbled to about 30 per cent over the Covid-19 lockdown.

The vote was reported to be close: Some claimed there was only one vote in it.

Muller's short leadership got off to a bad start over his Make America Great Again cap.

Muller's first day in Parliament was then overshadowed by Kaye wrongly describing Goldsmith as Māori when asked about the lack of diversity on their front bench.

In the latest 1News Colmar Brunton poll, Muller jumped to 13 per cent as preferred Prime Minister - which was the highest Bridges ever got in that poll in May 2018.