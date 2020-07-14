Veteran MP Judith Collins is known to many by a name she does not much care for — Crusher.

Her foes use it as a slur; her supporters use it to summarise her ruthless political acumen.

But Collins — National's new leader — is on record saying she wishes people would call her by a different name: Aunty Jude.

Whatever name she goes by, the Papakura MP has a hell of a fight on her hands as she tries to dethrone Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her governing Labour Party.

After Todd Muller resigned as National's leader early yesterday, Collins' name was one of the first to be mentioned as his replacement.

Not only is she one of National's most experienced MPs, she's also one of the most well-known political names in the country.

Collins also put her hand up to replace John Key after he resigned as Prime Minister in 2016. After it became obvious Bill English — Key's preferred choice — had the numbers, she withdrew from consideration.

When English resigned as party leader in early 2018, she — along with fellow National MPs Mark Mitchell, Simon Bridges, Amy Adams and Steven Joyce — ran for the job. She lost to Bridges, polling lowest.

New National leader Judith Collins and deputy leader Gerry Brownlee with their colleagues after the caucus leadership vote at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But as National slid in the polls, Collins was mooted as a replacement for now-ousted leader Bridges.

Before politics, Judith Collins was a successful lawyer and businesswoman.

In her maiden speech she said: "I do not stand for political correctness. I do not stand for dividing this country, my country, our country, along the lines of race."

In her memoir, Pull no Punches, she talked about how excited she was to be an MP, even in Opposition. It is her opinion that backbench MPs can get more done in Opposition.

After rising up the ranks of Opposition, she earned a Cabinet position after National won the 2008 election. In 2014, she resigned as Justice Minister after allegations she undermined the head of the Serious Fraud Office. An inquiry cleared her.

That came after she had faced intense pressure following revelations she had dinner with a Chinese border official and bosses of Oravida — a company of which her husband is a director — while on a taxpayer-funded trip to China. Collins remained on the backbenches until the end of 2015, when Key brought her back into Cabinet.