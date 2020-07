National leader Todd Muller has quit for health reasons, plunging the National Party into turmoil just 67 days before the general election.

National Party MPs are meeting by teleconference now to decide what should happen now, and are understood to be shocked by the announcement.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement that she just heard about Muller's resignation: "No matter what side of Parliament you're sitting, politics is a difficult place. I have passed on my best wishes to Mr Muller and his family," she said.

A statement was released at 7.33am and says Muller is stepping down as leader "effective immediately".

• The National Party leak: A timeline of the scandal that toppled Muller

Muller was leader was for just 53 days after rolling Simon Bridges.

Early contenders to replace him are his current deputy Nikki Kaye - and the prospect of Judith Collins also lurks in the background.

Todd Muller has quit after 53 days as National Party leader.

"It has become clear to me that I am not the best person to be leader of the Opposition and Leader of the New Zealand National Party at this critical time for New Zealand," Muller said today.

"It is more important than ever that the New Zealand National Party has a leader who is comfortable in the role."

Muller says the role had taken a "heavy toll" on him personally.

He intended to take some time out of the spotlight to spend with his family and to restore energy before reconnecting with his community.

On July 8, Muller's press secretary declined an interview with Newstalk ZB Drive host Heather du Plessis-Allan because he was "having a cup of tea and a lie-down."

The latest UMR poll, leaked to the Herald, had National on 32 per cent, down 2 percentage points and well behind Labour on 53 per cent support.

National was on 38 per cent support in the latest 1 News-Colmar Brunton poll on June 25, but the party's own internal polling at the end of June had National stagnating at about 34 per cent for the past three weeks.

Muller had been at 13 per cent in the preferred PM stakes in the 1 News-Colmar Brunton poll.

Dunne: Judith Collins best option for National

Former MP Peter Dunne told Newstalk ZB that Collins was in a strong position to take the leadership, even though this year's election was likely to be lost.

"It's staunching the wound that's important... she's probably best-placed to do that."

Former MP Peter Dunne believes Judith Collins is National's best option as leader.

Backbench MPs would today "be looking to a leader who can give them the best protection" at the election, he said.

Dunne believed one of the biggest beneficiaries could be the Act Party as voters looked for right-of-centre alternatives, given National's troubles.

Todd Muller and deputy Nikki Kaye, right, on the day they won the leadership on May 25.

On Muller, Dunne said he had "clearly good intentions". He was "a good honest person, but the job proved to be far too much for him," Dunne said.

"There was frustration with the situation beforehand (with Simon Bridges) so any change had to be a good one even if it wasn't well thought through."

Rough start to role as leader

Muller's integrity had come into question last week when he was repeatedly questioned about whether the party's heath spokesman Michael Woodhouse had received any confidential information from former party president Michelle Boag and he replied that Woodhouse hadn't when he knew that he had.

He later said that he thought he was being asked about whether it was the same information that was given to Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker and he had been "transparent".

Muller later said he could have been clearer about his answers about what he knew about Woodhouse and Boag.

The scandal had diverted attention away from Muller's speech about National's economic plan, and he was going to attempt to wrestle back control of the narrative with a major speech today about infrastructure.

Muller and Kaye mounted a challenge for the leadership and deputy leadership of the National Party in May.

Neale Jones is Jacinda Ardern's former chief of staff.

An emergency caucus meeting on May 22 to determine the party's leadership resulted in Bridges and former deputy leader Paula Bennett losing their positions.

Muller encountered a baptism of fire as National leader, including criticism over having a Donald Trump Make America Great Again hat and fallout over a perceived lack of diversity on his frontbench.

On June 29, Bennett announced she was bowing out of politics and venturing into the "business world". She had also been removed as the party's campaign chair and replaced by Gerry Brownlee.

Muller's front bench selection was criticised for lacking Māori representation. His highest Māori MP was Paul Bennett, who subsequently retired from politics, and number 13, and she was replaced by Shane Reti.

Then the party was consumed by the scandal over the leaking of Covid patients' private detail.



The fallout led to Clutha-Southland Hamish Walker resigning from the party.

National's Anne Tolley also announced on June 27 she would retire after 34 years in politics. At the time, she said she was confident National had the team and the leadership to win the election on September 19.

On July 10, National list MP Dr Jian Yang announced his retirement from politics and said he would not stand in the 2020 general election after three terms in the party caucus.





A week of questions over Muller's handling of the leak scandal

July 2

• Evening: National MP Hamish Walker sends the Herald a list containing names, dates of birth and isolation facilities of then 18 active current Covid-19 cases, to use as evidence he was right is saying cases were coming from India, Pakistan and Korea but does not reveal the source.

July 4

• Weekend Herald reveals there has been a privacy breach in that it has been sent details of current Covid cases without revealing who or why it was sent. Two other media outlets reveal they have been sent the same information. None publishes the info.

• Health Minister says there will be an inquiry.

• National's health spokesman Michael Woodhouse recognises the description of the information similar to info sent to him by party stalwart Michelle Boag in four emails between June 21 and 25.

• Woodhouse texts Boag to say he had not sent his info to the media. Boag says she knows because the info is different . The number of active cases Woodhouse was sent in June were lower than the 18 active cases Walker was sent but Boag does not tell him it was Walker.

• National leader Todd Muller and Woodhouse strongly criticise the Government for the privacy breach.

July 6

• Lunchtime: Walker contacts Muller privately to confess to having forwarded Covid-19 patient information to the media.

• 3pm: Govt announces independent inquiry to be led by ex-Solicitor General Michael Heron QC.

July 7

• Muller spends day in Dunedin with Woodhouse.

• Walker issues statement about 5.30pm admitting he sent the patient details to media but says it was to expose the Govt's shortcomings at keeping data.

• Boag issues statement moments later admitting she sent the patient details to Walker. Resigns from Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust CEO, in which capacity she got the data from the Ministry of Health.

• Muller issues statement saying it was an error of judgment by Walker, that he has lost his spokesmanships, that he must co-operate with the inquiry and that he, Muller, will not be commenting further until the inquiry is over. Resignation is not mentioned.

Illustration / Rod Emmerson

• Woodhouse tells Muller he, too, has received similar information from Boag in June but dint do anything with them.

• Woodhouse deletes the Boag emails.

July 8

• Muller says he is angry with Walker and has referred the matter National's board of directors.

• Walker announces retirement from politics before board deselects him.

• Woodhouse contacts Heron to say he was sent similar information to Walker from Boag.

July 9

• Muller has standup after speech and rejects a suggestion multiple times Woodhouse might have received similar information from Boag.

July 10

• Woodhouse publicly says he received patient information from Boag on four occasions between June 21 and 25 but did not do anything with it or tell anyone about it.

• Boag resigns from the National Party.

• Muller denies having made misleading statement the day before regarding Michael Woodhouse. "From my perspective, we have been well-managed and transparent about it."

July 14

• Muller resigns as leader of the National Party.

