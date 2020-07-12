A search is due to resume today for a fisherman missing on Lake Wakatipu.

A rescue operation was launched yesterday afternoon after the man reportedly went into the water while fishing in Glenorchy.

Read More

A police spokeswoman said police were contacted at 3.15pm about an incident near Benmore Pl, when a man was reported missing by his friend fishing a short distance away.

Police started a search and rescue operation supported by local resources.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Queenstown Lakes harbourmaster Marty Black said the coastguard and first responders from Glenorchy were involved in the search.

STAY IN THE KNOW. SIGN UP TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTERS HERE.

"There were a couple of boats out there for quite a while," he said.

The man had not been found by 8pm. The search was expected to continue this morning.

"It's not good news for anyone," Black said.

Related articles: