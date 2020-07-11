

Five people were injured in a two-car collision in Hastings on Saturday night.

Emergency services responded to the crash on the intersection of Hastings St North and St Aubyn St East, Hastings, about 8.37pm on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said five people had minor injuries in the crash.

A St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient with minor injuries was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital's emergency department, but the other four were treated at the scene.

Advertisement

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said one fire truck and another carrying rescue equipment were sent to the scene.

Nobody was trapped inside either vehicle.

MORE TO COME