One person has been critically injured after an incident in which a car caught fire in the Far North.

It was not immediately clear if the car had crashed before catching fire, but all the occupants were out of the vehicle when emergency services arrived, a police spokeswoman said.

She did not know how many people were in the car or if others were hurt in the 9.20pm incident, which occurred on Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd near Ahipara.

One person had critical injuries and St John had requested a rescue helicopter, she said.

St John Ambulance couldn't be contacted.