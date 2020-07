Emergency services are responding to an apparent explosion in central Wellington.

Fire appliances are on scene at the corner of Cuba and Ghuznee streets.

A worker at the Cuba St Night 'n Day store said he had heard an "explosion", and said the

impact of it had lifted up a manhole on Cuba St.

The section of Cuba St where it occurred has pedestrian-only access.

"It was an explosion ... a big bang underground," he said.

It was not known if anyone was injured.