A fourth person who escaped from a Covid-19 managed isolation facility, broke a window and knocked on the doors of several nearby homes in the middle of the night before being found by police.

The person in their 60s broke free of security measures at the Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre in Auckland, less than nine hours after Hamilton escapee Martin McVicar, 52, appeared in court facing a charge of intentional damage of a 52-inch TV and intentionally failing to comply with an order under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 by leaving a managed isolation facility and purchasing alcohol.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb, head of managed isolation and quarantine, revealed yesterday the person escaped after breaking and then climbing out of a window.

They then climbed perimeter fencing shortly after 11pm on Friday.

"They were picked up by police at about 12.15am and immediately returned to the facility where they were put under guard," Webb said.

"The individual had allegedly knocked on three residents' doors while outside the facility. The first property did not answer. The second property called 111. At the third property the individual apparently spoke to a couple.

"Public health will be talking to local residents to reassure them of the low risk and provide any advice."

Webb said the person was being "offered health and welfare support".

A resident whose property backs on to the hotel said police had been knocking on the doors of neighbouring houses yesterday asking if they knew anything or had contact with the person.

Another Waipuna Rd resident, Lynne Revell, told the Herald on Sunday she was "not wonderfully happy" that a returnee had managed to escape.

She said those who fled the facilities should be prosecuted.

The Ministry of Health also said yesterday there was one new confirmed case of Covid-19 in managed isolation facilities.

A woman in her 20s who arrived in New Zealand on July 2 from London, via Doha and Sydney, had tested positive.

She had been in managed isolation at the Sudima Christchurch Airport and is now in quarantine. She had previously been identified as a close contact of another case.

There are now 24 active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand but no one is receiving hospital care.

Meanwhile, a Queenstown woman yesterday said she had warned McVicar not to leave his Hamilton isolation hotel to visit a liquor store.

Cory McVicar – understood to be the daughter of the charged man - said she was surprised by the news.

Although she would not disclose her relationship to Martin McVicar, she said she had spoken to him earlier in the week and "I told him not to do it".

McVicar was arrested after he allegedly cut through fence ties to break out of a managed isolation facility on Thursday. He allegedly absconded from the Distinction Hotel and went to a nearby liquor store, picking up some beer and wine before leaving.

The man has twice tested negative for Covid-19, first in a test taken on day three of his isolation period, and again on Friday.

She said the conditions in the isolation hotel were tough.

"You don't understand what it is like. They are not allowed to leave their rooms, there are guards in the hallways.

"He wouldn't hurt anyone. This is a frustrating and stressful time for everyone."

The man is set to reappear in the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday.