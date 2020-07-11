Destiny Church leaders Brian and Hannah Tamaki blocked Queen St in a campaign push to demand that "their voices be heard".

Roughly 1000 people gathered in Aotea Square to hear the pair make their pitch for their party, Vision New Zealand, ahead of the upcoming election.

In an exclusive interview with the Herald, Hannah Tamaki said she was optimistic about the party's chances.

"I'm really hoping that I [will] win the Waiariki seat and then it wouldn't matter, whether I got 1.2 per cent [to] 1.5 per cent, there's just that little glimmer of hope that could get me and maybe four or five others in, so we could work together."

Advertisement

Tamaki said she didn't want to be like a "professional politician and be more like a mum".

She also said that although she was a Christian herself, the party itself was not a Christian party.

People of faith and Māori were discriminated against in New Zealand, she said.

Hannah Tamaki said she felt like Man Up, a Destiny Church programme, had been excluded from New Zealand prisons.

Roughly 1000 people gathered in Aotea Square to hear Brian and Hannah Tamaki make their pitch for their party, Vision New Zealand. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The Destiny Church leaders first launched their bid for Parliament in May last year, with the name Coalition New Zealand, which was rejected by the electoral commission.

In December they launched with the new name, Vision New Zealand.

Despite Destiny Church's previous political attempts, Hannah Tamaki said she was never interested in politics until now.

"I've never run before and I was never interested in any particular type of political alliance really."

Advertisement

Tamaki said if she got into Parliament she would repeal the abortion law and keep cannabis illegal.

Her husband, Brian Tamaki said: "Our Government wants to kill our babies."

Destiny Church representative Jenny Marshall said three gangs were present at the protest including the Mongrel Mob.

Prior to the protest, police Area Commander Inspector Gary Davey said: "Police are aware of a planned protest on Queen St in Auckland today, and as with any such activity will respond appropriately to any issues that arise.

"The role of police is to ensure the safety of all and uphold the law, while recognising the lawful right to protest."

The Tamakis led a convoy from Manukau, along the Southern Motorway to Aotea Square.

There were many different speakers at the protest, including controversial Headquarters bar owner Leo Malloy.

The protest finished with a haka.

Vision New Zealand has five constituents running across the country.