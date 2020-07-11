Emergency services are trying to extricate a vehicle which plunged into water near Lake Rotoma, Rotorua, earlier today.

Police were called to the incident involving a single-vehicle collision on State Highway 30 at 12.40pm.

The crash happened between Matahi and Oxford Rds.

Police at the scene of the crash. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Police Dive Squad is due to arrive on the scene tomorrow morning to assist with the operation.

In a statement, police said they have not been able to ascertain how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

A scene guard will be in place overnight.

A police spokeswoman earlier said no diversions were in place.

More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available, police say.