Emergency services are trying to extricate a vehicle which plunged into water near Lake Rotoma, Rotorua, earlier today.
Police were called to the incident involving a single-vehicle collision on State Highway 30 at 12.40pm.
The crash happened between Matahi and Oxford Rds.
The Police Dive Squad is due to arrive on the scene tomorrow morning to assist with the operation.
In a statement, police said they have not been able to ascertain how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
A scene guard will be in place overnight.
A police spokeswoman earlier said no diversions were in place.
More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available, police say.