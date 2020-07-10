New Zealand's top dairy farmer has been stripped of his award after "unacceptable" social media comments referencing animal abuse.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards Trust tonight announced it has decided to remove the title of 2020 Share Farmer of the Year from Nick and Rosemarie Bertram.

It has been revealed that Nick Bertram posted a series of tweets on Twitter including his suggested methods for introducing the animals to milking in 2017.

"Put a pipe up there c... an blow them up with air. Wrks a treat they freeze to the spot and let milk down. I never tie up or use oxytocin [sic]" one tweet read.

An independent review is being launched by the trust to investigate its procedures, processes and entry criteria.

Bertram has apologised and deleted the comments, an NZDIA spokesperson said.

They said the trust acknowledged some people within the industry were aware of those comments prior to the awards being announced last Saturday.

"Animal welfare is of paramount importance to the industry and the trust is committed to offering a 2021 awards programme that will showcase best practice and allow entrants to benchmark and improve their own farming practices.

"It is also committed to farmer welfare and will ensure Mr and Mrs Bertram are supported during this difficult time."

The Tararua farmers were named Share Farmers of the Year at the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards (NZDIA) last Saturday.



Safe chief executive Debra Ashton told Stuff Bertram set the bar very low for industry excellence.

"Bertram's attitude towards animals is disrespectful, and the proof is in his tweets," she said. "The lack of scrutiny calls into question the merit of title."

The Bertram couple, aged 33 and 27 respectively, are 50/50 sharemilkers on a 150ha, 440-cow Woodville property.