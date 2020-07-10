A young mum has been told that but for the skill of a doctor she could have been facing a murder charge for an assault carried-out by her boyfriend with a softball bat near a Hastings service station forecourt.

The attack happened near the BP Stortford Lodge service station late on the Sunday night of February 10 last year, sparked by an incident in which a street-dweller got into a car as 21-year-old driver Santana Taipiha was in the service centre.

When she returned to the car the man initially refused to get out and she called police, but she then went home and told partner Jerome Watene about the incident, and that the man had a knife, according to a summary in Napier District Court on Friday.

Watene had grabbed the bat in a bag and the pair went in search of the man who they found back at the service station, where Watene took to the man, clubbing him heavily once in the face, smashing his nose and causing other critical injuries.

Judge Geoff Rea said the man was in a life-threatening condition and in a coma for several days afterwards, and sometime later died in circumstances unrelated to the incident.

Watene had been sentenced to a term in jail, and on Friday Taipiha, who had no previous convictions, was sentenced to five months' community detention and nine months supervision, having pleaded guilty as a party to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm.

Judge Rea noted Taipiha had not physically assaulted the man, who was 56 at the time.

She had taken part in a restorative justice conference with the man's family who accepted her remorse and had some sympathy for her, telling her that the man had told them he had been "silly" and the incident would never have happened had he not tried to get into the woman's car.