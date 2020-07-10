#WATCH: National Party Leader Todd Muller speaks to media in Rotorua. Posted by Rotorua Daily Post on Thursday, 9 July 2020



National Party Leader Todd Muller has confirmed no other MPs have received leaked information about Covid-19 patient details from former National Party president Michelle Boag

Speaking at a media stand-up at 12.30pm at Rotorua Heritage Farm, Muller said he had not spoken to the party board about Michelle Boag.

"She made her own decision. On balance... it was the right decision."

On Hamish Walker, Muller said he had not been asked to leave.

Advertisement

"Not at all, this man had nine years involvement as politician. It can be demanding, take its toll, and he signalled that after the election with his wife and family he'd like to move on, and I deeply respect that."

He described the latest abscondment from isolation facility this morning as further part of the Government's "shambolic approach".

Muller said on Tuesday evening he was given a "heads up" from Michael Woodhouse that he had been given information that "sounded similar" to that given to Walker.

"The next day I had a chat with Michael and we agreed it would be appropriate for him to circle back to Michael Heron and make him aware of that, in case it would be useful for his inquiry."

Muller said Walker and Woodhouse were "very different issues".

"Walker released private, personal and sensitive information to the public, which has cost him his political career. Michael Woodhouse saw this information, and didn't act on it."

Muller's statement comes after another turbulent morning, with former National Party president Michelle Boag quitting the party after revelations she sent Covid-19 patient details to another National MP.

National Party health spokesman Michael Woodhouse also confessed this morning to receiving four unsolicited emails from Boag between June 21 and 25 which contained patient details, but it was not the same information that was sent to disgraced MP Hamish Walker.

Advertisement

National health spokesman Michael Woodhouse told leader Todd Muller on Tuesday evening that he was also sent Covid patient data by Michelle Boag.

Muller will be addressing the latest revelations in a media stand-up at 12.30pm at Rotorua Heritage Farm.

In his confession this morning, Woodhouse said he was sent four emails from Boag in her capacity as acting chair of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust.

But he believed it was different information from the subject of the Government's inquiry into the leak, but was similar insofar as it contained patient details.

"I was led to believe it was circulating among a number of other health agencies.

"I recognised that the information in those emails was private so I did not share it with anyone else and I subsequently deleted them."

On Tuesday evening, a day after the Government launched an inquiry into who leaked the details of 18 active Covid cases to the Herald and two other media outlets, Hamish Walker confessed that he was behind it. Boag admitted she was his source.

On Wednesday midday, Walker announced he wouldn't stand for re-election in the Clutha-Southland seat.

Boag announced this morning she had resigned from the National Party because the last few days "have underscored for me the unhealthy relationship I have developed with politics".

She said she had devoted much of life to supporting the National Party.

"Unfortunately this passion has put me on a self-destructive path.

"This was confirmed for me as I wrote to Michael Heron QC last night to advise him that towards the end of June I had sent several emails to Michael Woodhouse comprising notification of a small number of then new Covid19 cases.

"My decisions to share this information were wrong, driven by my distorted view that providing that information would help the National Party to hold the Government to account. In fact it was harmful, not helpful, and it is time that the National Party and I parted ways."