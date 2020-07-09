It happens all the time but we hardly ever talk about it. About one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage, leaving many couples struggling with unresolved grief and social isolation. In this 10-part video-based online series, made by Digital Alchemist and funded by NZ On Air, we break down the myths and provide practical help. We hear from well-known NZ personalities - The Hits host and te reo advocate Stacey Morrison, TVNZ presenter and journalist Miriamo Kamo and funeral director Kaiora Tipene from The Casketeers - about their personal experiences and follow the stories of six couples who have been through the trauma of miscarriage.

Episode One: What is miscarriage?

Misconceptions is a ten-part web series about miscarriage that aims to bust myths, provide information, and let grieving parents know that they are not alone. In fact, around one in four pregnancies are lost to miscarriage - making it one of the most common human experiences that isn’t talked about. Made with the support from NZ On Air. Video / Digital Alchemist Ltd.

Episode Two: Types of miscarriage

Having a miscarriage is sometimes described as being like ‘having a heavy period’. But for many people, the experience is more complicated than that. Made with the support from NZ On Air. Video / Digital Alchemist Ltd.

Episode Three: Causes of miscarriage

People often wonder if they have done something to cause their miscarriage, and this can lead to self-criticism. “I felt like I’d committed a very, very bad crime,” says bereaved parent Noriko Kodera. “I felt I had to carry this guilt for the rest of my life.” Made with the support from NZ On Air. Video / Digital Alchemist Ltd.

Episode Four: Managing miscarriage

People experiencing miscarriage are advised to seek medical help - but it’s not always clear who can provide that help. Made with the support from NZ On Air. Video / Digital Alchemist Ltd.

Episode Five: Coping with grief

Going through miscarriage can lead to intense feelings grief for many people. Made with the support from NZ On Air. Video / Digital Alchemist Ltd.

Episode Six: Accessing support

People can feel uncertain, isolated, and unsupported when they go through first trimester pregnancy loss. Made with the support from NZ On Air. Video / Digital Alchemist Ltd.

Episode Seven: The silence around the first trimester

The ‘12-week rule’ is the custom that pregnancies should be kept secret until they reach three months. But adhering to this rule can have unintended consequences. Made with the support from NZ On Air. Video / Digital Alchemist Ltd.

Episode Eight: Miscarriage and work

The physical and emotional experience of miscarriage is different for everyone, and for people who are employed, another layer of complexity is involved. Operations, medications, bleeding, and grieving may have to be managed alongside the demands of family and work life. Made with the support from NZ On Air. Video / Digital Alchemist Ltd.

Episode Nine: How to support someone who's going through miscarriage

Infertility and pregnancy loss counsellor Megan Downer knows how difficult it can be to comfort someone who has experienced pregnancy loss. Made with the support from NZ On Air. Video / Digital Alchemist Ltd.

Episode Ten: Sharing stories of hope

The more we can talk about miscarriage, the more we can improve the support systems for those who go through it. Made with the support from NZ On Air. Video / Digital Alchemist Ltd.

Read all the stories with the episodes at nzherald.co.nz/MisconceptionsNZ

Need support?

If you think you may be having a miscarriage, contact your lead maternity carer - this may be a midwife or your GP. Alternatively, call Healthline free on 0800 611 116, or visit your local Urgent Medical Centre or hospital

Visit the Miscarriage Support website or join the Facebook group .

Visit the Sands website . Sands supports parents and families who have experienced the death of a baby.