Parts of the country have been colder than a witch's belt buckle during the first week of the school holidays after winter tightened its grip on New Zealand.

However, there will be a slight reprieve from winter's death grip over the weekend and for much of next week.

Heavy snow blanketed parts of the central North Island yesterday morning, forcing many major state highways to close.

A large amount of snow fell in Waiouru, a small town south east of Mount Ruapehu. Photo / Supplied

The Desert Rd and its main detour via SH49 between Tohunga Junction and Waiōuru were both closed.

And through to midday yesterday, MetService anticipated between 2cm and 4cm of snow to fall above 600m.

Fierce winds also hammered the north on Wednesday, causing trees and powerlines to fall and create outages across Auckland and Northland.

Trucks parked in Waiouru on Thursday following after snow fell in the area. Photo / Supplied

MetService is forecasting generally calm weather for the weekend, and the week ahead, but there will be a brief interruption on Sunday and Monday.

A high-pressure system started to build over New Zealand yesterday and would force the weather across the country to settle down.

The high will largely dominate the weather with winds lighter than over the past week and the skies drier too, however, there won't be much warmth about.

"Clear and still conditions keep temperatures cooler, especially overnight," MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said.

"We're in [the] thick of winter, so despite the blue skies keep the heavy duvets on the bed, the fireplace stoked and have the heaters at the ready."

Light winds and ridging extending out from an anticyclone over the Tasman Sea would see temperatures plunge overnight, according to WeatherWatch.co.nz.

Those waking up about rural southern Auckland can expect frosts - which will be more likely inland and less around coastal fringe areas.

Inland parts of both islands were expected to get down as low as -2 or -3C.

The warmest daytime temperatures will likely be about the Bay of Plenty through to Northland, with highs in the mid-teens, WeatherWatch.co.nz said.

Southland and Otago, meanwhile, can expect their weather to be the coolest in the country today, reaching between 9 and 10C.

After the settled weather over the weekend, a cold front is due to hit the South Island on Sunday before sliding northwards from Monday morning.

However, the front is due to be less pronounced than the tempestuous week just been due to a persisting ridge.

Those in the west of the country can expect some wet weather too.

"For the depths of winter, the week ahead is not too shabby; so, when the sun is shining, make the most of it," McInnes said.