A man has been charged and will appear in the Dunedin District Court following an incident in Balclutha last month which left a rugby player requiring bowel surgery.

The man was allegedly attacked with a pool cue while naked during a boozy night out in the town.

Last night, Balclutha acting police chief Inspector Will Black confirmed a man was arrested on Friday.

A police media spokeswoman also confirmed a 40-year-old man had been arrested and faced an unlawful sexual connection charge following the June 20 incident.

Advertisement

Last week the Otago Daily Times reported the incident involved two South Otago clubs, Clutha Rugby Club and Clutha Valley Rugby Club.

A source told the ODT a Clutha Valley player who was at a venue with several club members stripped off in response to a "club song" being played in the bar.

He said the alleged perpetrator, who had been dining with friends, took exception to the public nudity before matters escalated.

The assault was carried out using a pool cue, leading to serious abdominal bleeding, hospitalisation and surgery for the Clutha Valley man.

The victim has been released from hospital.

The presidents of both clubs said the incident "had nothing to do with rugby".