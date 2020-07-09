Two adults are facing numerous drug-related charges following a search warrant in Hamilton today that also uncovered a dummy bomb.
The home-made explosive device was found by officers conducting a pre-planned search warrant at an address in Hamilton East, police report.
It was transported to Yendall Park, which had to be closed for a time, to be examined by a New Zealand Defence Force explosive ordnance disposal team.
"Diagnostics equipment confirmed that the item was innocuous and it was turned over to police for further investigation," an NZDF spokesperson said.
A 66-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman are due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on July 15.
A police spokesperson said they would appear on numerous drug-related charges and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.