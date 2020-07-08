Heavy snow has blanketed parts of the central North Island this morning, offering stunning - albeit frosty - views of a winter wonderland.

Kings Ōhakune - Bar, Restaurant & Accommodation posted a series of beautiful snowy photos early today.

The views show roads, buildings and vehicles covered in white and trees sporting a dusting of snow - in scenes reminiscent of traditional Christmas movies.

Snow covers the road outside the Kings Ōhakune Bar, Restaurant & Accommodation this morning. Photo / Kings Ōhakune

The road outside Kings Ōhakune this morning. Photo / Kings Ōhakune

Waiōuru is officially the coldest place in New Zealand as of 9am; recording a chilly temperature of -2.1C, according to the MetService.

The windiest place is Nugget Point in Otago - with winds of up to 48km/h - and the wettest area in the country is Christchurch, where 2.2mm of rain has fallen.

Those in Kaitaia will be interested to know that that is the warmest place to be right now, with a temperature of 11.6C recorded at that time.