About 25,000 homes and businesses in and north of Auckland are without power as stormy weather rocks the region.

It will be a cold afternoon for some in the Warkworth, Wellsford, Kaiwaka, Maungaturoto, Ruawai and Mangawhai areas, with power knocked out about 3.30pm, Transpower spokeswoman Deborah Gray said.

It's not yet known what caused the outages.

The trees brought down power lines on Banks Rd, Mt Wellington. Photo / Sam Sword

"Our process is to ensure the safety of both the public and anyone in the vicinity first and foremost, then we will try to restore power as quickly as possible and then work to identify what might have caused it," she said.

Power has now been returned to the substations, but it would take "an hour or so" for local lines companies Vector and Northpower to begin restoring supply to customers, a post on Transpower's Facebook page said.

Transpower's crews will now work to figure out what caused the outage.

A Vector spokeswoman confirmed their customers have now had their power restored.

Wild weather has also brought down trees in the suburb of Mt Wellington, briefly causing power to be cut to the area.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Banks Rd, Mt Wellington, this afternoon where trees had fallen across a residential road, pulling at least one power pole down with them.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said damage to three power poles and a car was reported.

A Vector spokeswoman said power was now back on in that area.

"For community safety reasons, we shut down power to the area for around an hour to allow for crews to arrive on site and assess what had happened," she said.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said Auckland was currently under a strong wind watch, and in the hour leading up to 3.30pm the strongest gust recorded near the site was 78km/h.

The forecast for Auckland includes gusts up to 110km/h, and other parts of the city show gusts between 80 and 100km/h.

"We've been expecting the strong winds for the last couple of days," Ferris said.

Today it has been "somewhat stormy" in Auckland with strong winds, showers, and a little bit of hail.

But locals can look forward to a "relatively nice" next few days, with the bad weather expected to ease later today.

"Everything basically wraps up tonight," Ferris said.

"The strong wind watch is due to expire at 8pm ... overnight those winds will pull back."

There may still be a bit of wind on Thursday morning, but the weather should clear throughout the day and give Auckland a "relatively nice run" for a couple of days.