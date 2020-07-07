The National Party board is to meet at lunchtime to discuss National MP Hamish Walker's future in politics.

Last night, Walker and former National Party president Michelle Boag confessed to being behind the massive privacy breach of Covid-19 patient information.

A National Party spokesperson told RNZ the board would meet remotely on a secure online platform between midday and 1pm today.

Efforts to track down Walker today have been fruitless and it appeared he was not at home in Queenstown and a sign at his electorate office said he was on annual leave until July 20.

But they could not say when a decision would be made on Walker.

National's leader Todd Muller has written to the board asking it to remove Walker from the party.

Muller says there needs to be consequences for the leak and his advice to Walker was to "think deeply about what the honourable next step is".

Muller said his "personal view" was Boag should step aside from having any involvement with the party.

Muller said he had "no idea" what the motive was behind the pair's actions.

Meanwhile, the party's deputy leader Nikki Kaye confirmed Boag had stood down from her roles in the Auckland Central electorate.

She held a position on the electorate committee and the campaign committee.

Boag's error of judgment

Boag last night said she'd made a "massive error of judgment on my part" and apologised for doing so.

"I very much regret my actions and did not anticipate that Hamish would choose to send it on to some media outlets but I am grateful that the media involved have chosen not to publish the 18 names that were contained within it."

Boag said she has resigned her position as acting chief executive of ARHT because of her conduct.

"My actions were mine alone and should not reflect at all on the professionalism, integrity and outstanding reputation of the Rescue Helicopter staff.

"They are an amazing bunch of dedicated community servants and I know they will be very disappointed in me."

- additional reporting: Otago Daily Times