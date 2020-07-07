

A car crashed into a creek leaving one person injured in one of two crashes within a minute of each other in Hawke's Bay on Tuesday night.

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash on Mill Rd, near Frasertown, at 4.52pm on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said the car into a creek or waterway – leaking oil into the water.

Clean-up was required and Wairoa District Council was advised.

A St Johns Ambulance spokesman said one patient, the sole occupant of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries, but wasn't transported to hospital.

One minute later, police were called to another single-vehicle crash.

Emergency services responded to the crash on State Highway 50, near Ashley Clinton, at 4.53pm on Tuesday.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle sustained minor injuries, but neither were transported to hospital, according to a St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said there was no entrapment in either crash.