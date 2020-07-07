A Dunedin student attempting to scratch his eyeballs out has prompted a warning from police around drug use.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said last night police were called to assist St John at a party on Castle St about 11pm.

A 19-year-old man had taken MDMA and was "trying to scratch his eyeballs out", he said.

The drugs were tested and contained a low amount of MDMA, but a "huge quantity of bath salts".

The man was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said people needed to practice caution when it came to untested drugs, and preferably not take drugs at all.

"That's a huge risk . . . you're taking your life into your hands by popping pills that aren't prescription."

About the same time police were called to assist St John with crowd control after two "very drunk" students fell from a roof in the Queen St/Student area.

Both had minor injuries.

KnowYourStuff, which tests the makeup of drugs, is operating in Dunedin for Re-Orientation.

New Zealand's illicit drug market has had a major shake-up due to Covid-19 with a new report forecasting likely price increases and a drop in purity, according to a new report.

A post-Covid 19 drug landscape document, created by Drug Information and Alert NZ, found it was "almost certain" the changes in the country's illicit drug market would have wide-ranging social impacts.

The document shows there was a significant reduction in seizures of MDMA in mail and non-mail imports, which during the January to March period were down seven per cent on 2019.

"It is likely there will be a continued reduction in supply of MDMA to New Zealand, however it is unlikely the effects of this reduced supply will be as significant as that of methamphetamine," the report read.

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald