A 3.8 magnitude earthquake has shaken awake many Christchurch residents this morning.

The 6.25am quake - rated light - was centred 15km southeast of Christchurch at a depth of 2km, EQNZ said.

By 6.45am, just over 6800 people reported feeling it via the GeoNet app.

What a jolt, don’t wake me up early morning #eqnz #Christchurch — Sandeep Sethi (@s_sethi86) July 6, 2020

More than 100 people reported it as feeling "strong" while seven said it felt severe where they were.

Three people said it felt "extreme" when it hit.

Many residents took to social media to report that they felt it.

Grant Shimmin said on Twitter: "That was a wee shake! Walking downstairs and felt the whole apartment rattling."

Another local said it "scared the crap out of me" early this morning.

#eqnz It was a 3.8 but still scared the crap out of me. #fb — Nathaniel Flick (@nathanielflick) July 6, 2020

A shake to wake up Christchurch. Did you feel that? Magnitude: 3.8, depth of 19 km, 5 km south-west of Christchurch. #eqnz — Chris Lynch (@lynchinnz) July 6, 2020

There has only been one other "unnoticeable earthquake" reported since that first jolt - recorded at 6.43am by GeoNet.

That quake was a 2.7 magnitude shake at a depth of 5km about 50km northeast of Milford Sound.