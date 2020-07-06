Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to outline details of the terms of reference of an investigation into leaked confidential details of Covid-19 cases.

Ardern confirmed she would be attending the funeral for slain officer Matthew Hunt on Thursday.

The funeral will be at Eden Park.

ACC levies on ice

Ardern said ACC levies will remain at the same level until 2022.

She said this will help levy payers in the "current environment".

This will cost the Government $278 this year, Ardern said.

Ardern said that New Zealanders can be assured that ACC is still in solid shape.

Minister Iain Lees-Galloway said ACC is in a "very very solid" position right now.

He said the most important thing is that it gives certainty to businesses.

He said ACC has been clear that it's hard to get the data to predict what the 2022 levies would look like.

Today's move will help give their analysis more time to figure this out.

Asked about cutting levies, he said the Government was "striking a balance".

Investigation into leak

Newly appointed Health Minister Chris Hipkins – who promised to leave "no stone unturned" when it comes to the investigation – is joining Ardern at her post-cabinet press conference today.

This comes after the Herald reported a massive breach of privacy which contained details of 18 confirmed Covid-19 cases, ranging from a 30-year-old woman in Auckland to a 70-year-old man in Canterbury.

It included the personal details of a man in his 30s receiving care in Auckland City Hospital.

The leaked spreadsheet, sent to three media outlets, also shows which border facility the Covid-positive people were staying in when they tested positive and where they were moved for quarantine.

Hipkins asked the State Services Commission (SSC), another portfolio he is responsible for, to work with the relevant agencies to ensure a thorough investigation.

He said the Ministry of Health advised him that it cannot be confirmed beyond doubt whether the leak was deliberate, or simply human error.

"If it was the former, it is unconscionable and absolutely beggars belief why anyone would feel it was an acceptable action to take, given the trauma it is likely to cause those whose information is involved."

If this was the case, criminal charges could be on the table.

Meanwhile, ACC Minister Iain Lees-Galloway will also be at post-cab to unveil details related to an ACC levies announcement.