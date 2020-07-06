A child has died after a "water-related incident" near Springvale Park in Whanganui.

Emergency services were called to the incident at a London St address around 2pm this afternoon.

"A child was subsequently taken to the Whanganui Hospital where they were unable to be revived," a police statement said.

"Our deepest sympathies are extended to the child's whānau and friends."

Police were carrying out inquiries to establish the circumstances of the death.

The child's death has been referred to the Coroner.

