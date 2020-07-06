A person has been seriously injured in an incident that resulted in the car they were in ended up in the water at a beach in New Plymouth.

Emergency services responded to what was understood to be a crash at Bell Block Beach.

St John confirmed they had one patient with serious injuries. A rapid response unit and an ambulance were still at the scene at 12.45pm.

READ MORE:

• Auckland water crisis: Drought system operating as per the standards set - Watercare boss

• Turn off the tap: $20,000 fines kick in today for Auckland water rogues

• Bucklands Beach rescue: Kids rescued from submerged car, one adult in hospital

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland household water use increasing under lockdown, restrictions threatened

Advertisement

A spokeswoman said paramedics were still assessing the victim, but that they expected to be taking them to hospital for treatment soon.

A central fire communications spokesman confirmed they got a call about 12.12pm that a person was inside a vehicle in the water at Bell Block Beach.

Despite that information, he said it was "not deep" and acknowledged that it was not thought the person inside was in any danger.

He said authorities had been told that only one vehicle was involved.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet known.