New Zealand has one new case of Covid-19 today.

The case is a man in his 20s who arrived from London on July 4, via Doha and Sydney.

The man was taken straight from Auckland Airport to the quarantine facility as he had symptoms of Covid-19 upon arrival.

The Public Health Unit will be interviewing the man to find out more details.

There continue to be no cases of Covid-19 in the community, with it now being 66 days since the last case was acquired locally from an unknown source.

There are 22 active cases. All are in border facilities.

The new case today brings the confirmed number Covid-19 infections to 1184.

One person remains in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition on a ward.

Laboratories completed 1057 tests yesterday, and 2294 tests on Saturday. These bring the total number of tests completed to date to 415,283.

Yesterday's number of processed tests was the lowest since the 824 taken on June 14, two days before the Health Ministry admitted two women who'd left isolation on compassionate grounds had tested positive.

The news of the border blunder caused a rush on demand for testing, with daily tallies reaching as high as 10,000.

The last significant cluster – that associated with St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home - has now closed.

The Health Ministry said a cluster was considered closed when there had been no new cases for two incubation periods from the date when all cases complete isolation.

The origin of the outbreak that claimed the lives of elderly patients at the hospital was never found.