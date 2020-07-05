The first line up for Tauranga and Nelson's Bay Dreams 2021 has been announced with big names such as Flume and Peking Duk set to perform.

The popular festival that has been held at Bay Park in the Mount the last four years will take place again on January 3 and head to Nelson on January 5.

Bay Dreams 2021 will be headlined by the Grammy award-winning Australian act Flume with other big names such as Pendulum Trinity and Sachi taking the stage.

Flume is well-known for hits such as 'Never Be Like You' and 'Kai'.



A handful of other performers such as Peking Duk, George Maple, HP Boyz, Montell2099, The Upbeats were all featured in today's big announcement.

In the past, Bay Dreams had hosted big names such as Cardi B, Tyler the Creator and Halsey.

The second line up announcement would be coming soon.