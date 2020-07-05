A person walking down the street, a motorcyclist and a driver are all dead after three separate crashes overnight.

Police have confirmed all three deaths early this morning after two separate crashes in the Canterbury region and another in Masterton.

The pedestrian was struck while walking on High St, in Masterton, just after 7pm yesterday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 7.13pm and the victim was taken to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.

Police confirmed, however, that the person had since died.

About 9.20pm, crews were called to North Parade in Richmond, Christchurch, after a report that a motorcyclist had crashed into a fence.

The victim was said to have suffered serious injuries, initially.

The road was closed for some time as authorities worked at the scene. A police investigation is said to be ongoing.

The second person who died was also initially seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 75 (Christchurch-Akaroa Rd) and McQueens Spur Rd last night.

Emergency staff were sent to the scene about 9.30pm after reports that a car had rolled there.

The immediate area was also closed for some time. Police are now investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.