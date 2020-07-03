It was an extra special night at Waikanae Scout Group when Amelia Fitton and Pebbels Heatley each received a Chief Scout's Award.

Helping present the award to the 15-year-olds on Wednesday was Scouts New Zealand chief executive Joshua Tabor.

Tabor said it was an honour to present each girl with Scouts highest award.

"They join the seven previous Scouts from Waikanae Scout Group who have obtained the honour.

"The Waikanae Scout Group is an exceptional group that works hard to build the capability of the young people who join.

"The quality of the leaders and the commitment to youth development is worth noting."

He said Amelia deserved special recognition for her achievement as the first member of the Waikanae Air Scout Troop to achieve the Chief Scout's Award.

Amelia Fitton and Scouts New Zealand chief executive Joshua Tabor.

"I had the privilege of taking Amelia to Jamboree in 2016/17 and it is amazing to watch her development over the past three years.

"Congratulations to Amelia and the Air Scout Troop on her achievement."

And he had met Pebbels in 2017 at a Waikanae group camp.

"Pebbels is one of the remarkable young people who when they set their mind to something sees it through to completion.

"It was easy to see that Pebbels was a future Chief Scout in 2017.

"The Chief Scout's Award has helped Pebbels refine her leadership skills.

Pebbels Heatley with mother Rian.

"Her achievement marks the end of her involvement in the scout section, and the transition to the venture section with its own achievement pathway that ends with the Queen's Scout/Kauri Award."

Tabor said both Amelia and Pebbels join just 2 per cent of Scouts nationally who achieve the Chief Scout's Award.

"The peak award for the Scout section recognises tenacity, courage, and perseverance.

"Both Amelia and Pebbels have demonstrated those admirable qualities.

"Scouts New Zealand looks forward to seeing where their respective journeys take them."

Waikanae Scout Group leader Steve Wilman also gave the girls engraved camping mugs with a personal inscription based on their years in Scouts.

Wilman said he had enjoyed seeing both girls grow into strong independent women, who he knew would go on to great things.