

Keriana Brooking is one of Ashley Bloomfield's most trusted employees.

But after roughly 15 years with the now director-general of health as her boss, Brooking is set to step out of Bloomfield's shadow.

She's resigned to carve her own path as the chief executive of Hawke's Bay District Health Board in August.

For Bloomfield, Brooking's departure from one of the deputy director-general of health roles is a bit of a loss, particularly given the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic is set to keep the Ministry of Health on its toes for months, and potentially years.

"This response has been incredibly challenging, intense and relentless," Bloomfield told Hawke's Bay Today.

"This is why I have relied heavily on Keriana in recent months as we work together across the ministry and the entire health sector to respond to Covid-19."

Bloomfield said he had "huge confidence" in Brooking, a well-respected, senior member of the team who was "incredibly well thought of".

"I know Keriana as a key leader in the organisation. I have great respect for her.

"We have worked incredibly well together and I know she will make a difference in the DHB," he said.

"It will be sad to be losing her but she goes with our complete respect and support. I have huge confidence that she will step neatly into the role."

Bloomfield added that Brooking's work for Ministry of Health would play a big part in her role as Hawke's Bay DHB chief executive.

"Keriana now has a deep understanding of how Wellington works and how decisions are made.

"That's hugely helpful, along with the sector knowledge she has and her extensive networks."

Keriana Brooking was part of the Covid-19 response and recovery team with director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / File

Brooking told Hawke's Bay Today her role in the Covid-19 pandemic response team with Bloomfield was something she never could have imagined.

"Some people say that the 'team of five million' is a phrase which couldn't be further from the truth," Brooking said.

"For me, working with the ministry during that time, there was a real sense of urgency in an environment which was still unfolding.

"Everyday the team worked incredibly hard. There was an incredible sense of commitment and responsibility, but we looked out for each other."

She said people worked the hours they needed to, but sacrifices were still made.

"One of our grandchildren was at our whānau home in Paraparaumu, Kapiti. I didn't go home for 10 weeks, I stayed in Wellington at my son's flat."

She said through it all, it was "a pleasure" to work with Bloomfield as his star rose.

"It's always a pleasure," she said.

"He's been my boss since mid to late-2000s in different roles.

"I admire his turn of phrase, eye for detail and genuiness of presentation. He treats tough situations with compassion and respect."

In her new role as chief executive, she intends to focus on building relationships.

"DHBs are first and foremost population health focused. It's important that the DHB sits in the community, alongside a whole set of other parts," Brooking said.

"I bring a suite of experiences to the DHB context and one of the biggest things I feel is important is continuing to build upon relationships.

"If you look at the four corners of Hawke's Bay, there is such diversity in the geography and the population and their needs, experiences and their stories.

"Spending the amount of time I have in primary and community health care has set me up to be incredibly receptive to those difference needs and issues."

Health wasn't just about hospitals, it involved "huge community-wide" input, she said.

"We're in this together and there's so much brilliant work being done across the clinical teams, their broader teams," and others.

The Hawke's Bay DHB will have a new chief executive this August. Photo / Warren Buckland

She said she also supported the Government's priorities in achieving equity in healthcare, and making a positive impact on Maori health in the region.

Brooking is of Ngāti Pāhauwera and Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa decent, with strong links to Hawke's Bay.

Her father was born and raised in Wairoa before he moved to Oamaru where he raised his own family.

"One of the ways we can impact Māori health outcomes is by improving access to health care," she said.

"From a national perspective, my teams have been heavily involved in initiatives, such as extending free GP visits, which go some way to doing this. Ensuring health practitioners in rural pockets of Hawke's Bay feel well supported and heard is also an important part of this process.

"This is where really understanding the value of relationships and networks plays an important part and how you need to work every day at maintaining those relationships."

Brooking said Hawke's Bay had always played a role in her life.

"There is something about this special part of New Zealand, the people and the way they live, acknowledging what is great about the region and what could be different and better."

Both she and her husband Jack have participated in Iron Māori events over a number of years' and have friends and whānau in all parts of Hawke's Bay.