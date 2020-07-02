Reports of the Rena wreck leaching contaminants into the sea has been described as a "tragic event".

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council is understood to this morning be investigating reports of a large white plume coming from the wreck on Astrolabe Reef, also known as Otaiti.

Te Atarangi Sayers, Technical advisor for Motiti Rohemoana Trust, which represented Motiti Island residents during the five-year legal proceedings regarding the Rena wreck said the situation was a "tragic event" and he was still learning more.

"We are extremely concerned with potential impact to our pataka kaimoana and the mauri of the Motiti rohe being further effected by this tragic event."

Advertisement

Motiti Island. Photo / File

It is understood the white plume had already reached the northern shores of Motiti Island.

In response to queries, the regional council responded in an advisory that about 3pm yesterday , staff were notified of a possible event at the reef.

"Staff were told a white plume had been observed in the water near the reef, however adverse weather conditions at the time hampered further investigation."

A flight over the reef this morning indicated there was no obvious white plume or discharge is present.

"The regional council compliance team remain on standby and are continuing to follow up this report with residents on Motiti Island."

There is no further information available at the moment.