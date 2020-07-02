Police have confiscated an AK-47, a submachine gun, and methamphetamine following raids on two Auckland North Shore homes today.

Two men have also been arrested and charged after Waitemata East Police and AOS carried out two search warrants on Glenfield Rd properties.

Police found two illegal firearms at the properties - an AK-47 and a submachine gun.

Two men have been arrested following the incident on the North Shore. Photo / Supplied

An alleged clan lab was also located along with a quantity of methamphetamine.

Cash and jewellery have also been seized as the authorities believe they were derived from the sale of methamphetamine.

It comes after a string of arrests throughout New Zealand connected to drug activity.

On Tuesday, two people were charged after two alleged clan labs and several firearms were located following an investigation in Auckland.

Focusing on the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine in Auckland, police carried out search warrants in Mount Roskill and Parakai. A commercial premise was also searched in Newmarket.

Police recovered an AK-47 with around 1500 rounds of ammunition, two pistols, methamphetamine, and around $15,000 in cash.

And last week, five people were arrested following an investigation into the supply of MDMA and cannabis in Central Otago and Queenstown.

Meanwhile, both men arrested today following the North Shore search warrants will appear in the North Shore District Court tomorrow.

Police say inquiries are ongoing and further charges will be laid.

One of the men, aged 60, is facing two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

A 44-year-old man, meanwhile, is facing a charge of methamphetamine possession.

Police thanked the public for their co-operation this morning as a small section of Glenfield Rd was closed off to allow the safe execution of the search warrants.