Two far North schools are in lockdown after reports of a person seen with a firearm in the area.

A police spokesperson said officers were responding to an incident in Kaitaia following a report of a man seen with what was believed to be a firearm shortly before midday.

The person was reportedly seen behind the grounds of a school which was immediately put into lockdown.

Police have immediately responded and cordons have been put in place around Norman Senn Avenue, however no persons matching this description have been located.

A police dog and handler were called and were tracking through bush off Okahu Rd.

At 1.15pm the schools — Kaitaia College and Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Pukemiro — remained in lockdown and police remained on the scene with enquiries ongoing to locate the person.