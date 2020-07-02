A man has admitted fatally hitting a 1-year-old girl while reversing out of a rural Hamilton driveway.

Michael Murray, 52, briefly appeared in the Hamilton District Court today where he pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of Lilah Brooks on December 8, last year.

However, what happened the day Lilah died won't be revealed until Murray's sentencing. His lawyer Marie McLeod asked Judge David Wilson QC not to read out the summary of facts because of some of its "wording".

Judge Wilson agreed, convicting Murray and remanding him on bail for sentencing on September 7.

He also ordered pre-sentence reports with recommendations for community or home detention.

At the time of Lilah's death, her mother, Brittany Hall, described her as a "beautiful soul who loved to dance".

Hall said they were unpacking their car after returning from holiday when the little girl was tragically struck by a vehicle leaving the property.

Hall said Lilah loved music and was the only one of Hall's four children who loved to dance, especially to her favourite songs Hey there Delilah and the Bubble Butt song.

"She was the most beautiful soul. She was such a cheeky girl with the most stubborn little personality and would never let anyone feed her because she had to do it herself."