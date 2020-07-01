A second troubling staff email from Fullers manager Megan Watson has come to light, with workers being accused of pulling sickies after a Friday night party.

The latest electronic communication from the ferry and tourism company's operations officer has surfaced on Facebook with staff who called in absent on a Saturday morning threatened about future job promotions in a group email.

The damning missive, which appeared in inboxes on a Sunday morning, also insinuated workers were behaving like children.

"If you can't back up a night out with a work day then either don't go out or have a bit of willpower and go home early," she penned.

"Remember it's not a kindergarten, it's a job."



It follows yesterday's revelations of a harsh message from the same manager sent at 3.10am lambasting workers who complained about the company not yet returning to normal schedules after the Covid lockdown.

In it staff were bluntly told they could pack in their jobs if they weren't prepared to ride out the post-lockdown storm.

This latest email, with the subject of "Sickness vs elective sickness" questions the reason for widespread absence, and accuses a number of workers of living it up too much at a Friday night social gathering.

"Hope you are all having a lovely weekend. Logistics though aren't having that great a time - all due to a large number of sick people from Friday night," she wrote.

"Now this may be genuine or it may be a case of everyone having too good a time at a certain birthday party.

"We know when cars are left overnight in the parking spaces and usually this closely correlates with people calling in sick the next day or coming to work - vomiting for a couple of hours then going home."

Watson said this was a constant issue for operations and let everyone down. She insisted workers needed to show a bit of restraint when it came to socialising after work hours before issuing a threat over future job prospects.

"If you can't back up a night out with a work day then either don't go out or have a bit of willpower and go home early.

"This has a (sic) impact on your future with this behaviour negatively impacting our willingness to promote and cross skill.

Comments on the Facebook page, Fair Go Fullers where the post appears, show very little sympathy for the manager.

"At this rate Fullers won't have any staff left. Such appalling mismanagement," said one person.

Another likened the tone to a tomahawk ballistic missile in your window.

Earlier Fullers360 chief executive officer Mike Horne told the Herald he was disappointed with the initial email and praised staff for their efforts in recent months.

"Fullers360's board and leadership are disappointed by the recent communication shared by one of our managers to our staff, as it was not aligned with our values and culture. We are working to resolve the situation and provide the appropriate support."

He added the entire team had been operating under significant pressure during the Covid-19 pandemic, with dedicated staff continuing to deliver services through all alert levels despite the inherent risk this posed to their own personal health.