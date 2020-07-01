Any new cases of Covid-19 will be revealed at 1pm today by director general of health Ashley Bloomfield.

Yesterday was the first day of no new cases since June 18, as the global total number of cases surpassed 10 million and the global death toll breached 500,000.

There is no evidence of community transmission in New Zealand, and the 22 active cases are all in quarantine or managed isolation, with one person in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: No new cases today, one patient remains in hospital

• Covid 19 coronavirus: No new cases, borders to stay shut

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Where to now for the missing 367, Ministry of Health to reassess

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 64 new virus cases

Advertisement

The Ministry of Health is now assessing what it will do now with the 367 people it says it has tried "really hard" to contact after they left their managed isolation without being tested.

They are some of the 2159 people who had left managed isolation facilities between June 9 and 16.

Bloomfield said this morning the 367 people posed a very low risk to the community because they had all seen out their 14-day period of isolation.

"[They] are essentially not returning our calls. It is two weeks since they came out of their 14-day managed isolation so we're just having a think about what we do next," Bloomfield told Newstalk ZB.

"They know what to do if they become symptomatic but we're not finding any Covid-19 out there, which is encouraging."

He said many had moved back to New Zealand without living here for a while so didn't have proper contact details.

"A lot of these people coming back to New Zealand have not lived here for a while, so their only phone number might be an international cellphone.

"Of course, they get out of quarantine, get a new sim card, we then don't have their phone number. They may not have a permanent address and may be staying with friends or with family for a while. It's not straightforward."

Advertisement

Of the 2159 people who left managed isolation facilities, 1284 people have now been contacted and have tested negative for Covid-19.

Eight hundred of these people were tested before leaving managed isolation and the remaining 484 were tested after departure from the facility.