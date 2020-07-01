A 45-year-old Mt Roskill man has appeared in court on a slew of serious drug and firearms charges.

The 10 charges come after police from the National Organised Crime Group raided residential addresses in Auckland, along with a commercial premise in Newmarket.

The man, who cannot be named, is accused of possessing two semi-automatic pistols, as well as a norinco 7.62mm semi-automatic rifle.

He is also accused of possession of methamphetamine and precursor substances used to manufacture the class-A drug. The substances are alleged to include iodine, caustic soda, enamel thinner, steam distiller, parr bomb, gas burners and scales.

The accused appeared briefly before Judge Brandt Shortland in the Auckland District Court this afternoon.

The defendant was remanded in custody without plea and was granted interim name suppression.

He will appear again later this month.

Yesterday, Detective Inspector Julian Rinckes alleged officers had uncovered two clandestine laboratories after an investigation into the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine in Auckland.

Another 45-year-old appeared in the Waitakere District Court today in relation to the bust, facing multiple drug-related charges.