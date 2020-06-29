A truck has been caught in the debris of a slip that's closed a section of State Highway 25A between Kopu to Hikuai.

An ambulance crew came across the scene about 6.30am to find a truck stuck within the slip on a section of State Highway 25A, a police spokeswoman said.

She said there were no injuries and contractors had indicated a two-hour wait to retrieve the truck and clear the slip.

The New Zealand Transport Agency reported that the road was closed at 6.45am after a large slip between Kirikiri and Puketai Rds block the entire road.

A detour was in place but motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible.

There had been a smaller scale slip last week at the same place due to bad weather, but it had worsened today.

The road was popular for Coromandel commuters.