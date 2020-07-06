The Comancheros gang established themselves in New Zealand after senior members were deported from Australia. A covert investigation by the National Organised Crime Group targeted the gang's leadership, associates, as well as white-collar professionals who helped them launder the profits of an alleged drug dealing empire. Tallat Rahman claimed to be on holiday until the police revealed his hotel room was bugged - his reaction was priceless.

Once nothing more than a mystery caller on the end of the phone line, the man who smuggled methamphetamine from Mexico into New Zealand for the Comancheros gang will now serve a long prison sentence.

