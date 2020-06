A person has died after a crash near Beaumont in Otago.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area around Rongahere Rd following the fatal accident this afternoon.

Police report they were notified at 3.36pm of a vehicle that had crashed and rolled.

A police media spokesman said emergency services were called, but the occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

Police are still at the scene of, diversions would be put in place, he said.