One person was trapped in a crash in Waharoa, near Matamata this afternoon.
Police were called to the collision at the intersection of Landsdowne and Scherer Rds at 4.30pm.
A police spokeswoman said initial reports indicated a single vehicle was involved in the crash.
One person was injured and an ambulance had also been called to the scene.
A power pole had been damaged.
The spokeswoman said the road had been closed and detours were in place. A helicopter had been sent to the scene but was stood down.
Firefighters have also arrived at the incident.