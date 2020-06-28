One person was trapped in a crash in Waharoa, near Matamata this afternoon.

Police were called to the collision at the intersection of Landsdowne and Scherer Rds at 4.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said initial reports indicated a single vehicle was involved in the crash.

One person was injured and an ambulance had also been called to the scene.

A power pole had been damaged.

The spokeswoman said the road had been closed and detours were in place. A helicopter had been sent to the scene but was stood down.

Firefighters have also arrived at the incident.