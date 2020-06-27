A whale is in trouble off Caroline Bay in Timaru.

The Department of Conservation confirmed this morning its staff were attending to the whale.

They suspected it was a sperm whale and are asking people to stay clear of the area.

My heart aches. Stranded whale here in Timaru. Waiting to be told what to do, may need all hands on deck team! pic.twitter.com/0timyXeqw6 — Bree Jones (@BLJones80) June 27, 2020

"DOC staff are on scene, and it looks like the whale is still offshore near the Port. It's still in the water but may have run aground, a spokesperson said.

"We are working with Project Jonah and the port company to plan next steps."

Just two days ago a Bryde's whale was stranded at Whakatete Bay, north of Thames, but it died.