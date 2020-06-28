An Air New Zealand passenger has criticised the national carrier for its apparent lack of care around protecting both staff and passengers from coronavirus.

The man told Stuff that only one of six staff members were wearing masks when he went to check in on the flight from Brisbane to Auckland last Sunday.

Cabin crew also did not wear their paper masks for the duration of the flight, he claimed.

He said passengers were not spaced out and were instead all seated together at the front of the plane while the back of the plane was empty, according to Stuff.

He sat rubbing shoulders with a woman in her 70s and when he and his wife requested to be moved down the back of the plane they were denied because of contact tracing requirements.

The man, who is now isolating at Ellerslie Novotel, was shocked about how casual the airline had been.

On his flight from Europe to New Zealand, also flew Budapest to Auckland via Doha and Brisbane and felt much safer on the earlier flight with Qatar Airways as the crew were all wearing full PPE gear.

At the beginning of June, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) released guidelines to ensure air transport was safe during the global pandemic.

The guidelines recommended physical distancing to the extent feasible and where it was not adequate risk-based measures. Passengers and aviation workers were also advised to wear masks.

Air New Zealand has been approached for comment.

