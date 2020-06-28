Do we have any more cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand?

Today's Ministry of Health update on whether there are any new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand is via a media statement expected to be released at 1pm.

The Herald will update this file as soon as it is released.

Yesterday, there were two new cases of the virus bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 16.

Advertisement

They are all in managed isolation or quarantine facilities. There are no cases in the community.

The pandemic was still accelerating overseas and new cases were to be expected at our border, the Health Ministry said.

One of yesterday's cases was a woman in her 20s who arrived from India on June 18. She was staying at the Grand Millenium and tested negative on June 23 after her first test.

On June 26 she was taken by ambulance to Auckland Hospital's emergency department for a different medical issue and returned to managed isolation after a short period.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said the woman's initial negative test result wasn't unexpected as she might have been in the early stages of incubating the virus. Photo / File.

She was tested for Covid-19 as part of her assessment while at the hospital and that test has today returned as positive.

The Health Ministry said staff at the hospital knew she'd come from managed isolation and appropriate protocols were followed, including the use of PPE.

The other confirmed case yesterday is a man in his 20s who returned from India on June 22 and had also been staying at the Grand Millenium. He tested positive as part of routine testing on day three.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: US hit by virus resurgence

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Virus spread hits a 'new and grim global record' with 183,000 new cases in 24 hours

• Could salt water fight Covid-19? Scientists launch trial after groundbreaking find

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Modelling shows how pandemic will play out, with three likely scenarios

Advertisement

As of yesterday, there were still 427 people of the 2,159 who left managed isolation between June 9 and June 16 who the Ministry of Health can't get in contact with.

It said staff had repeatedly called and texted the people.

The Health Ministry had invalid numbers for 92 of those people so they've been referred to "finding services" which include customs and could include police if needed.