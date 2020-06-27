An elderly couple, who had been married for more than 60 years, are confirmed to have been the two people killed in a three-car crash south of Christchurch

Norman and Gloria Hawkins, aged in their 80s, died after their car crossed the centreline and collided with two vehicles along State Highway 1 in Chertsey, Canterbury shortly after 7pm on Thursday.

According to a death notice published on Saturday the couple were married for 62 "beautiful years" and "now never apart".

Police said inquiries are still ongoing to determine circumstances of crash. Photo / File

It described the couple as "adored Grandad sore-knees and Supergran" to their great-grandchildren, "special" grandparents and "dearly loved and cherished" parents.

"Our hearts are absolutely broken to lose you both, but we find peace in knowing you are still together," the death notice said.

A police spokeswoman said today that inquiries are still ongoing to determine the circumstances of the crash.

Two other people were injured in the accident, one seriously and one moderately.

The Herald understands the couple's car was travelling south when it crossed the centreline and hit a northbound vehicle which crashed into a second car heading north.

The couple, who died at the scene, were residents at Lochlea Lifestyle Resort in Ashburton.

The resort's manager Tony Sands has been approached for comments.

The accident was the second serious crash in Canterbury in a week after a car carrying eight teens crashed into a fence and rolled near Rakaia on Sunday morning.