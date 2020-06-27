Whether New Zealand has any new imported cases of Covid-19 is set to be revealed by the Health Ministry.

It will send the update in a statement about 1pm and there's no press conference.

The statement will also say whether any more cases have recovered and whether there's been another record day of tests processed.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: US hit by virus resurgence

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Virus spread hits a 'new and grim global record' with 183,000 new cases in 24 hours

• Could salt water fight Covid-19? Scientists launch trial after groundbreaking find

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Modelling shows how pandemic will play out, with three likely scenarios

Advertisement

Yesterday there was only one new case - a man in his 30s who arrived in New Zealand on June 21 from Kenya, via Doha and Brisbane.

He'd been staying at Auckland's Novotel Ellerslie but was moved to the Jet Park Hotel yesterday to quarantine.

It was also reported yesterday 71 people who spent 14 days in managed isolation - and are now back in the community - refused to be tested for Covid-19.

The ministry said of the 2159 people in managed isolation from June 9-16, 1186 people had been contacted and had tested negative for Covid.

Of those, 800 were tested before leaving managed isolation and the remaining 386 were tested after.

The ministry said 199 people had been referred for a test, but "we do not yet have a result".

"We are still in the process of connecting with 632 people. As needed we will refer people we do not make contact with to finding services. 164 of these had invalid phone numbers, so have been referred to finding services.

"We have had 142 people who will not be tested because of reasons such as being a child, being part of repositioning crew, currently being overseas or they are refusing a test. 71 people have refused testing."

Advertisement