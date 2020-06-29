Teenage babysitter Daniel Cameron, 15, was yesterday sentenced to at least 11 years behind bars for the murder of 9-year-old Hunter MacIntosh. Hunter's schoolteacher mother speaks to Herald senior journalist Kurt Bayer about her heartbreak,

An inseparable pair

A chilling murder

The pain that doesn't go away